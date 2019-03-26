WWE’s Wrestlemania weekend is set to take over New York City next weekend. One of the anticipated events surrounding the annual pinnacle weekend of grappling is the merger of wrestling and rap (hat tip to WrassleRap), WaleMania.

Hosted by Hip-Hop’s own, Wale, the fifth edition of this pre-party will bring in the WrassleRap podcast for a live show, some of the biggest names in wrestling for a fan festival and a concert bringing some of Hip-Hop’s best to the stage.

The headlining guest for this year’s WaleMania is the five-time (FIVE-TIME!) world champion Booker T. King Booker will be a two-time WWE Hall of Fame entrant, as he will be inducted next to his brother Stevie later during the weekend.

With King Booker and Wale on the bill, WaleMania is already stacked. But to make it better artists like Smoke DZA, Westside Gunn, Ade will be in the building, along with wrestling stars like The Bullet Club, Samoa Joe, The New Day, Bobby Lashley and more.

The six-man tag team of Wale, Kazeem Famuyide and Jesse Kirshenbaum are the champs who bring this to you. If you are looking to hit it next weekend, move fast because tickets are flying off the top rope and will be gone before a dazed referee’s long three-count.