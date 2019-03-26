[WATCH] Bobby Shmurda Says He Will Not Take Part in Meek Mill’s Criminal Justice Reform

“They been killing motherfuckers since Rodney King.” – Bobby Shmurda

With celebrities such as Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill using their star power to try to reform America’s broken criminal justice and correction systems incarcerated Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda isn’t so quick to jump on the wave.

In a candid interview with SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation, Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, said, “I respect what he’s doing. I can’t do it though. I can talk to the kids, but I ain’t about to be sitting here protesting and politicking for no motherfucking cops because them motherfuckers don’t care. They been killing motherfuckers since Rodney King.”

Pollard, who is currently serving seven years in Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York for conspiracy and weapons possession, adds that its more than talk; action must be taken.

“Shit ain’t gonna change because motherfuckers start talking about it. We gotta take action… This shit is crazy. The most I can tell niggas is stay up out of their jail and stop putting money in their pockets.”