The mayor of Chicago is not happy at all with the Empire actor’s acquittal and has some harsh words for the criminal justice system.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel believes wholeheartedly that the 36-year old Smollett received preferential treatment in court solely based on his celebrity status.

Flanked by Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson, Emanuel said the entire case was a “whitewash of justice”, with “no accountability in the system.”

Smollett was cleared on all charges of filing a false police report when the actor reported that he was attacked by two racist and homophobic men who donned him with a noose.