Yo Gotti will be holding down his hometown of Memphis again with the 7th Annual Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash taking over the FedEx Forum. The “Down in the DM” hitmaker is set to turn 38 this year.

The Memphis legend will hit the stage, but at the moment there is no word on who will be joining him.

“My Birthday Bash is going to be a movie this year,” Yo Gotti revealed to Billboard. “I can’t wait until y’all see all the special guests that we have lined up, I promise you that we’re gonna shut the FedEx Forum down again. It’ll be an unforgettable night for me and the city of Memphis. I’m excited to celebrate this big night with all of my fans.”

Tickets for the show will be on sale this Friday (March 29) and come with a promotion that will provide a six-month streaming subscription to TIDAL and Gotti’s next album.

Yo Gotti recently dropped his “Put a Date On It” single featuring Lil Baby and then tag-teamed with the QC star again to sign Detroit’s 42 Dugg to a joint label agreement. You can read more on that here.