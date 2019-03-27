To celebrate the April Nite Jogger release coming up next week, a limited-run of collectible items are going to be released to the public through unexpected giveaways across two locations in New York City.

Included in the limited-edition drop will be a custom Nite Jogger bedtime story—Go To Bed, Sneakerhead—and teddy bear counterpart, the NiteBear.

The rare collectibles exist to inspire late-night creators to keep going and to keep dedicating their time to their creative pursuits—even if that means working through til daylight.