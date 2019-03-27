Watch Beyonce Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Diana Ross at Her 75th Birthday Party

Watch Beyonce Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Diana Ross at Her 75th Birthday Party

Living legend Diana Ross celebrated her 75th birthday yesterday and was serenaded by Beyonce.

In a video captured on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Story, Tracee Ellis Ross grabs the mic and asks, “Beyonce? Are you still here? Do you want to sing ‘Happy Birthday?’ Come on down!”

Rocking a long braided ponytail, Bey sashays down, takes the mic, and sung the traditional tune with a touch of her signature sultry style.

In another video captured, you can see Diddy standing next to Beyonce smiling at the legendary moment.

It’s not really your birthday if you’re not serenaded by Queen Bey herself.

The celebration went down at the Warwick in Los Angeles, California, and included a star-studded guest list of musical royalty, including Berry Gordy, Kris Jenner, as well as Diana’s son and daughter-in-law Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson.