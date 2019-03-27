BVLGARI is a leading brand in providing luxury watches and the finest accessories in general, and they’re looking to lead in innovation as well with a new timepiece that’s being recognized as the thinnest automatic chronograph watch in the world.

Measuring in at 6.9mm thick, the Octo Finissimo Chronograph GMT Automatic is quite the beauty to look at. The sandblasted titanium case is complimented by an intricate 8-sided bezel design, but the specs that make this a record-breaking model lies within the 5.5mm-thick Caliber BVL 318 movement. Due to a peripheral rotor, the rotation happens on the perimeter of the movement, creating a gypsy setting against the dial and display back. If you pride yourself on flossing your wrist in only the finest of drips, you can’t really go wrong with this lightweight option regardless of the heavy price point.

The Octo Finissimo Chronograph GMT Automatic, which gave BVLGARI its fifth world record, is expected to release in August 2019 for $17,600 USD. Take a closer look below, and head to the brand’s website for more info on this model and to see how it faired at Baselworld 2019:



Images: BVLGARI