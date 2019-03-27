Dame Dash officially launched his streaming service, Dame Dash Studios. The network which is promoted as a platform for “millennial trendsetters,” is set to launch on April 3rd. It reportedly offers a range of exclusive series, original movies, and documentaries.

Dash first teased his new business venture back in 2016 as a partnership with FilmOn. His plans were to produce motivational content.

But the mogul is celebrating the launch of Dame Dash Studios alongside Talib Kweli and other guests at a red carpet gala in LA in April. But you can get an early glimpse of the Roc-a-Fella co-founder’s network.

Subscriptions are $7.99 per month, and new users get a seven-day trial.