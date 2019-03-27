DDG is heading out across the United States on his Break The Internet tour. The Michigan-bred rapper will take over the country this Spring with a tour that launches in North Carolina before wrapping in Houston, Texas.

You may have heard about DDG behind the rise of his YBN Nahmir, G Herbo and Blac Youngsta assisted single “Run it Up.” Ironically, the title of the song can serve as a personal soundtrack for his year, emerging from his YouTube stardom to landing a deal with EPIC Records. DDG recently released his new EP, Sorry 4 The Hold Up this past Friday and it has been popular among the Hip-Hop community, evident by its rise up the charts on iTunes. The EP has the aforementioned single, in addition to three others, one of which, “Hold Up,” featuring Queen Naija.

The Break the Internet tour will make stops in Washington, D.C., Chicago, IL, and Los Angeles across the 15 dates that will wrap up around mid-April.

Joining DDG on the Break The Internet set of dates will be B. Lou, DC The Don, Kyla Imani, Jazze, Sheem Kluaf, Domi V, TyTheGuy, Yung Charc, and Flight bringing in an elite level of young talent to the cities the tour touches.

If you want to check out some additional fire from DDG, be sure to run his previous project Take Me Serious.

Check out the dates for when DDG’s tour comes near you and be sure to cop a ticket to get you in the building.