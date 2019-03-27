Dee Barnes was at the top of the world in 1989 when she became the first female Hip Hop reporter to host a broadcast TV show, and now she’s homeless.

The former Pump It Up! host launched a GoFundMe campaign this month asking fans to help her raise $5,000. “Right now, I am officially homeless. My goal with the campaign is to regain stability, which is imperative for survivors of any trauma,” she told the website HipHopDX in an interview this week.

Barnes explained she decided to launch the campaign because of the quote: “You can overcome anything in life, but you must first be willing to live in your truth.”

“I had never asked for public help before, but I then remembered a long time ago while I was going through the assault trial in 1991 people were sending me checks for my legal fees. I never cashed any of them — not one — but knowing I had that support kept me strong enough to continue to face each court date.”