Hey, artists take note, the Grammy Awards window for nomination for the 2020 ceremony has moved from its traditional September date. You now have until August 31 to produce your work for consideration.

The announcement came from the Recording Academy and is a result of the show moving from the traditional February date to January 26, 2020. The date change has caused an adjustment in the full schedule of details for the annual honors.

Billboard reveals that the adjustment in scheduling is due to avoiding landing on the same date as the 2020 Academy Awards, which is slotted for February 9, 2020. Previously the Grammys have moved to avoid other televised events including the Winter Olympics.

The year for music in 2019, when it comes to Grammy contention, is 11 months instead of 12. Who do you think will be on the bill for the forthcoming awards show.