Did Issa Rae Get Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend Louis Diame?

Issa Rae made headlines recently because of her stunning Essence cover, but fans couldn’t help but notice the rock on her ring finger.

Waymint…is that an engagement ring? 👀👀. https://t.co/L1EtwMMpIp — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) March 25, 2019

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Rae recently became engaged to her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame who is also of Senegalese descent, like Issa.

Congratulations are in order for Issa Rae who is engaged to long term boyfriend Louis Diame, a fellow Senelaese business man! 💏👫💍 #ThePalmTree pic.twitter.com/RoHR3qx85w — YT: Fourens (@Fourens_) March 25, 2019

However, another reporter said that the actress was not wearing her ring when she interviewed her this past weekend.

I interviewed Issa Rae on Saturday, she did not have that ring on. If she is engaged, blessed. I'm here for the discreetness. — Ms. Golding (@GoldingGirl617) March 25, 2019

But coincidentally, Issa was reportedly wearing the ring on March 4th during Mardi Gras which is also where the Essence cover shoot took place. Hmm.