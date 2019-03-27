Jordan Peele Says He Will Never Cast a White Male Lead in His Movies

With a historic opening weekend, Jordan Peele looks to capitalize on that success as he discusses his new film. The Us director recently spoke at East Hollywood’s Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. A crowd of 200 improv students, aspiring directors, and fans packed the room to hear the 40 year -old speak on a variety of topics, including why you will never see a white male lead in his movies.

He starts the conversation about power and status in Hollywood.

“I used to think that being in the public eye gave you power,” said Peele. The Get Out director goes on to express a different type of power he possesses.

I get to cast black people in my movies,” he explains. “I feel fortunate to be in this position where I can say to Universal, ‘I want to make a $20 million horror movie with a black family.’ And they say yes. He believes in sticking to this notion.

“I don’t see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don’t like white dudes, but I’ve seen that movie.”

The crowd immersed into enthusiastic applause of agreement after Peele’s perfect timing of a statement. As the cliche saying goes, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. As of now, Peele is 2/2 in box office success.

“It really is one of the best, greatest pieces of this story, is feeling like we are in this time,” he exclaims. “A renaissance has happened and proved the myths about representation in the industry are false.”

Jordan Peele continues to prove the outdated narrative to be false. In his two films, he has introduced the world to Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel in Get Out and now Black Panther‘s Winston Duke. Duke plays the patriarch, Gabe Wilson, in Us. Be sure to catch Duke in Jordan Peele’s second box office thriller, Us, in theatres now.