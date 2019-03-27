Actress La La Anthony currently stars in a supporting role in Starz hit drama Power. Now it’s being reported that Anthony is set to star in her first movie role, a new holiday film coming on Netflix. The streaming giant announced that Holiday Rush will feature Anthony and it will be released this fall.

According to Vents magazine said Holiday Rush will be directed by Leslie Small and co-star Sonequa Martin-Green, Tamala Jones, Roscoe Orman, and Amarr M. Wooten.

Here’s the description of Holiday Rush: Single dad and radio DJ Rashon “Rush” Williams loses his job right as his four entitled kids share their pricey Christmas lists. To keep Rush on the air in New York, his producer and aunt plan to help him buy another station — if the Williams family can downsize fast and embrace a simpler life. In this heartwarming film, a loving father reconnects with his children when they all learn that true joy comes from who you have, not what you have.

The film is written by Sean Dwyer and Greg Cope White. Dwyer produces with Elizabeth Cullen and Julie DiCataldo, while White is a co-producer. Holiday Rush is from Poke Prod.

Principal photography is set to begin this month in Queens and Brooklyn. Small, mostly known for directing comedy specials, recently wrapped production on the films Undercover Brother 2 and #Twominutesoffame