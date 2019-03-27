[LISTEN] Flo Rida to Kodak Black: There’s Nothing Wrong With Believing in Yourself, But Tupac’s A Legend

Millennial rpp sensation Flo Rida had a lot to say while on The Domenick Nati Show, from Jussie Smollett to Jennifer Lopez to Flavor Flav being his roommate, but what’s most memorable to Hip-Hop fans is what he had to say about Kodak Black.

The South Florida native told the Dyin To Live artist in the most humble way possible that there’s no inalienable way he could be compared to Tupac Shakur.

Black had to shut down his IG after receiving backlash in the third degree after making the statement that somehow he should be compared to Nas, Biggie and ‘Pac.