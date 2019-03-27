As Nick Cannon’s highly successful comedy sketch show Wild ‘N Out prepares for its thirteenth season, it’s just been announced that MTV has ordered an additional 90 episodes which will take the serious into its sixteenth season. Cannon posted the news on his Instagram.

According to Deadline, “Wild ‘N Out is the No. 1 hip-hop entertainment channel on YouTube with 4.2 million subscribers, more than 2.3 billion minutes watched and over 92M views in February, according to MTV. Wild ‘N Out’s Instagram account has grown from 60,000 followers in April 2017 to 3.2M to date. The brand will be undergoing an expansion with merchandise, tours, restaurants and an official Wild ‘N Out podcast.”

Cannon created, produced and hosted the original Wild’ N Out on MTV from 2005-2007. He returned to the air in 2013 with the new version, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, in which Cannon and celebrity guests lead a team of improv comedians as they go head-to-head in competition.

Because of the success of the show, Cannon took it out on the road in sold-out venues all across the country with his Wild ‘N Out Live Tour.

New episodes of Wild ‘N Out are set to debut this upcoming summer