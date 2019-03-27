The Nike Adapt BB launch last month brought to life a long-awaited dream for an official self-lacing sneaker on the general release market. For those still debating on whether to cop a pair or not, Nike has a new colorway that is sure to convert a few sneakerheads over to Team Swoosh for good.

The “Dark Grey” colorway seen here is the latest to showcase Nike’s signature E.A.R.L. — Electric Adaptable Reaction Lacing — which as we know is controlled by an app that over time contours to fit your foot to react accordingly to all aspects of performance. The color design is futuristic in itself, with the Flyknit upper matching perfectly with the Swoosh, heel counter and tongue tab in a monochrome grey style. The midsole lights appear in red, but even that’s a feature you can customize through the app. The future of footwear is looking real good right about now.

The Nike Adapt BB “Dark Grey” arrives for $350 USD at select retailers and through the SNKRS app starting April 19. Get a better look below: