She definitely was not with the sh*ts.

An Oklahoma woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot and killed a man who spit on her.

25-year-old Deionna Young, who works as a manager at a nearby Arby’s Restaurant got into a heated altercation with a customer that ended when he spit on her as he left.

Police did not say what caused the argument, but the man, identified as 25-year-old Desean Tallent, returned about an hour later. Young followed Tallent outside and fired one shot at his SUV with a .45 caliber handgun, striking him in the torso before returning to work.

Tallent crashed his vehicle by the entrance of a nearby Walmart and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police took Young into custody and is she is being held without bail at the Tulsa County Jail.