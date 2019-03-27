After numerous reports of alleged infidelity, R&B legend Monica has filed for divorce from her ex-Laker Shannon Brown.

TMZ reports that ‘the singer filed the paperwork earlier this month in Atlanta.’ Monica and Shannon have always portrayed a happy home with their beautiful 5-year-old daughter Laiyah, and her 2 sons from a previous relationship with Atlanta rapper Rocko. The couple wed in 2010 and the details are still unknown as to why the couple is calling it quits after 9 years of marriage. While rumors have surrounded the couple’s relationship they seemed to remain strong and solid in spite of.

While Monica is one of our favorite working mommy’s with style, we are sad to see the breakup of such a beautiful couple.