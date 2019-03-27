Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart celebrate the upcoming season of their VH1 series, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, by recreating one of the most unforgettable love stories in pop culture.

In a teaser for the Emmy-nominated series, Snoop meets Martha in the kitchen doing his best impersonation of Kate Winslet’s Rose before deep-frying two baskets of sweet potato fries. “I’m frying” he says as Stewart plays the role of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack. In the midst of it all, Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” is playing in the background.

Dinner is on April 3rd at Martha and Snoop’s! Be prepared for 10 battle-themed episodes with special guests like Tiffany Haddish, Jonas Brothers, and Matthew McConaughey.

Check out the promo below: