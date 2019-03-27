It seems like “Money” Mayweather won’t hear the last of this beak up anytime soon.

Shantel Jackson, champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr’s former girlfriend, is accusing him of stealing $3 million in jewelry, aside from the expensive clothes, purses, and shoes. Jackson alleged Mayweather stole the items following their break up.

From court documents obtained exclusively by TheBlast, Jackson has offered up a complete list of items she claims the multi-million dollar fighter took from her following their volatile split.

Besides the above items mentioned, Jackson, who is now dating St. Louis Hip Hop icon Nelly, claims that Mayweather took a diamond ring worth $2.5 million, a set of ten carat diamond earrings worth a quarter million dollars, a $100,000 diamond bracelet, a $32,000 Chanel watch, a $21,000 Louis Vuitton lock necklace and a $20,000 diamond heart necklace. All of the above items total up to over $2.9 million.

She listed other items that allegedly had an unknown value such as platinum MasterPiece Rolex watch with diamonds, a diamond necklace with a cross pendant, a diamond Rolex and a diamond cuff.

Jackson sued Mayweather back in 2014 following their split for assault and battery, invasion of privacy and defamation of character. Money countersued, saying that Jackson stole money from him and used his credit cards without his permission.