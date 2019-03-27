SOURCE SPORTS: Kobe Bryant Directed BODYARMOR Campaign Brings Andrew Luck and Mike Trout to the Dance Floor

SOURCE SPORTS: Kobe Bryant Directed BODYARMOR Campaign Brings Andrew Luck and Mike Trout to the Dance Floor

You are about to see Mike Trout in a completely different way, hitting a 1970s disco inspired jig. What’s a better way to celebrate $430 million?

Trout stars in the new BODYARMOR campaign in a dance-off against star Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. The “Thanks” campaign comes from the mind of BODYARMOR’s Creative director and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The video tosses some shade toward sports drinks staples Gatorade via voice-over during the dance battle.

“Andrew Luck and Mike Trout wouldn’t get into an outdated disco battle, so why would they choose an outdated sports drink?” the ad details. “Thanks, Gatorade, we’ll take it from here.”

The beef has moved on to sports drinks and BODYARMOR clearly has on its dancing shoes. Check it out below.