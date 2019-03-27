They say time heals all wounds. For some that may be true. For others, that gives us more time to reminisce and throw shade at the situation.

Kris Humphries is looking back on his short-lived marriage to Kim Kardashian, defending it as being authentic while admitting its effect on his NBA career.

The 34-year-old athlete opened up about his 2011 marriage to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as he announced his retirement from NBA Tuesday in a blog post for The Player’s Tribute.

"I hope that true fans of basketball remember me as a grinder, as a guy who transformed into a heck of a rebounder, as a guy who tried to put the game in the best light."@KrisHumphries opens up about life and basketball.https://t.co/zJIMAQqUSr — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) March 26, 2019

In an essay for The Players’ Tribune titled ‘I Never Wanted to Be That Guy’, he wrote: “Look, I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change. But the one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake.”

The 34-year-old star admitted it “sucked” when his marriage broke down and he lived in fear of how he’d be treated if he went out in public, slumping into a “dark place”.

“I’ll be honest, I dealt with a lot of anxiety, especially in crowds. There was about a year where I was in a dark place. I didn’t want to leave my home. You feel like … I don’t know … the whole world hates you, but they don’t even know why. They don’t even know you at all. They just recognize your face, and they’re on you.”

Humphries and Kardashian tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony that played out on the E! reality show in August 2011, but their marriage would last only 72 days before the reality personality filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.