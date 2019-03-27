Fans of the New Orleans Saints are still complaining about the uncalled pass interference in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. Now the NFL is putting in place a rule change to the challenge system to hopefully stop moments like that one from happening in the future.

The NFL will now allow for offensive and defensive pass interference calls, or lack thereof, to be challenged by coaches during the game like additional football plays.

“I personally believe it was the fact that every club wanted to get, and the league wanted to get these plays right,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell detailed. “Replay is to get it right. And ultimately people compromised, I think, on long-held views because they want to get the system right. They want to get the play right.”

For Saints fans, while this won’t help your past losses, look at the positive that you won’t get screwed in the future.

