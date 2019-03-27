Tony Romo has become the hottest NFL commentator since John Madden. Because of that, Romo wants a raise.

Sporting News’ Michael McCarthy reports that Romo wants at least $10 million a year to continue in his role as CBS’ lead analyst on NFL games. Such a salary would make him the highest-paid analyst in the business, earning more than the approximately $7.5 million Troy Aikman receives, and more than what Jon Gruden pulled in.

Romo reportedly signed a 3-year deal that pays him around $4 million per year when he first joined CBS prior to the 2017 NFL season.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback instantly earned rave reviews in his broadcasting debut. His stock as a broadcaster exploded last season as he presciently predicted play after play before it happened.

Romo is the definition of a 2019 sports broadcaster. He is funny, clever, and witty. His crowning achievement came in January’s AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs when he was seemingly calling plays and explained why the play was going to be run before the snap.

Romo’s current contract — a three-year deal worth $4 million per year, — expires after the 2019 season. If he doesn’t get what he wants now, he definitely will down the road. If CBS lets him walk, expect a bidding war for Romo’s services.