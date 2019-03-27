We’re stilled amped for the David Bowie collection arriving next month, but Vans already has a new iteration for its popular Sk8-Hi silhouette that art heads and people that just like to doodle will definitely appreciate.

The “Peace” colorway offers up a little bit of everything, particularly various points of artwork that do a good job at incorporating all the ROYGBIV hues. The white canvas upper allows for the drawings to pop out even further, which range from an orbiting peace symbol on the lateral side panel that gives this particular release its name, all the way to a checkboard etching on the toe box that morphs into vertical pinstripe lines on the tongue. The other eclectic designs compliment the overall DIY theme perfectly, and do a good job at showing off Vans’ signature youth-inspired rebellious brand identity.

Pick up the Vans Sk8-Hi “Peace” right now online at retailers like Overkill. More pics below: