Khloe Kardashian is crying all over the newly-released teaser for season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a series of scenes, cameras show an emotional Khloe crying in disbelief, “My family is ruined!”…Sometimes the world forgets just to be kind and that we’re all going through something,” she says during the trailer. “Maybe just be a little more understanding because it f—ing sucks…It just sucks it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show. Like, this is my life.” She also confesses, “Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever.

The new season looks to feature plenty of drama covering the breakup up with Tristan Thompson, Kim’s announcement that Kanye West’s plans to move to Chicago may be the breaking point in their marriage. Kourtney Kardashian says she has only been in love with “one” person—pan to Scott Disick… then Kylie Jenner hints, “I just hope that there’s a light at the end of this tunnel, but I don’t see it right now.”

Check out the trailer below.