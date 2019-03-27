Woodstock joined forces with JAY-Z, Chance The Rapper, and Common to help them celebrate their 50th anniversary and open the festival to a new audience. But apparently the line-up was met with opposition by festival purist and the co-founder, Michael Lang, isn’t here for it.

Lang stands his ground in the TMZ interview above pointing out that the original Woodstock festival in 1969 was made to attract young audiences.

“It’s not something we’re planning on doing every year, the 50th is a special anniversary,” Lang explains. “We’re hoping to engage people in social discourse and give them an incredible weekend, one that they’ll hopefully remember for the rest of their lives.”

The 50th-anniversary line-up was recently revealed and included a range of acts including Janelle Monae, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples and more. In the past, DMX, Salt-N-Peppa, and NWA all graced the stage.

Check out the lineup below: