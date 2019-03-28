Renowned radio personality Angela Yee has an unmistakable knack of juicing which has evolved into effective business ventures. In 2016, she launched a Brooklyn juice bar called ‘Juices For Life,’ becoming the ultimate hub for health lovers to get their daily fresh squeeze. Now, Yee has added another product to her empire called ‘Drink Fresh Juice,’ an organic on the go selection of cold-pressed juices.
Packaged in attractive and colorful BPA free rectangle shaped bottles, ‘Drink Fresh Juice’ hones a mission that is dedicated to the high maintenance of an individual’s health. Vegan-friendly, each and every bottle exclude dairy and animal products and the fusions are made out of organic non-GMO fruits and vegetables with a non-GMO seed foundation.
The famed Breakfast Club Host introduced the venture back in February but has recently been on a roll with promoting.
Organic cold pressed juice made with the belief that health is not the enemy of taste. Our USDA organic, cold-pressed juices are never frozen, and are 100% organic. Certified Organic means absent of harsh pesticides and chemical fertilizers. We pride ourselves on transparency. Our juices contain 100% juice made always made from organic Non-GMO fruits and vegetables cultivated from Non-Genetically Modified (Non-GMO) seeds. All of our juices are 100% vegan—no dairy or animal products ever. High Pressure Processed (HPP) to extend shelf life, while still preserving up to 99% of the healthy nutrients you've come to expect from our naturally tasteful juice. With 100% juice flavors ranging from: Green Veg/ Beet Gingeraid/ Apple Cucumber/ Apple Lemon Ginger/ Watermelon Apple Pineapple Lemon/ Grapefruit Ginger
“I’ve been working on bringing this to you since last year! You know how important juicing has been for me, and now you can subscribe and order your own cases to drink at home or at work/school/on the go,” she wrote back in February.
Today's a looooong day for me so you know what that means, my green veg @drinkfreshjuice to get my stamina up. These are all natural with only the fruits and veggies you see listed in the ingredients. Some people think that all sugar is bad for you, but that’s not true when it comes to fruits which does not contain refined or processed sugar. That’s why we tell you to eat more fruits and vegetables to help get those necessary vitamins and nutrients!
Yee has always been an advocate for juicing and was involved in the current health trend prior to its millennial prime time. In a 2017 feature with NBCBLK, she admitted to being a junk food consumer as a child and revealed her dedication to juicing was triggered by an episode with high cholesterol during her college days. “I rather have my green juice in the morning. It keeps you even,” she told the network.
‘Drink Fresh Juice’ can be purchased in 16 oz packs of 6 through their website. They are also available at a couple of Brooklyn bound in-store locations including ‘Skal Bklyn’ and Caribbean Kitchen and Bar ‘Imani.’