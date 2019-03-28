Renowned radio personality Angela Yee has an unmistakable knack of juicing which has evolved into effective business ventures. In 2016, she launched a Brooklyn juice bar called ‘Juices For Life,’ becoming the ultimate hub for health lovers to get their daily fresh squeeze. Now, Yee has added another product to her empire called ‘Drink Fresh Juice,’ an organic on the go selection of cold-pressed juices.

Packaged in attractive and colorful BPA free rectangle shaped bottles, ‘Drink Fresh Juice’ hones a mission that is dedicated to the high maintenance of an individual’s health. Vegan-friendly, each and every bottle exclude dairy and animal products and the fusions are made out of organic non-GMO fruits and vegetables with a non-GMO seed foundation.

The famed Breakfast Club Host introduced the venture back in February but has recently been on a roll with promoting.

“I’ve been working on bringing this to you since last year! You know how important juicing has been for me, and now you can subscribe and order your own cases to drink at home or at work/school/on the go,” she wrote back in February.

Yee has always been an advocate for juicing and was involved in the current health trend prior to its millennial prime time. In a 2017 feature with NBCBLK, she admitted to being a junk food consumer as a child and revealed her dedication to juicing was triggered by an episode with high cholesterol during her college days. “I rather have my green juice in the morning. It keeps you even,” she told the network.

‘Drink Fresh Juice’ can be purchased in 16 oz packs of 6 through their website. They are also available at a couple of Brooklyn bound in-store locations including ‘Skal Bklyn’ and Caribbean Kitchen and Bar ‘Imani.’