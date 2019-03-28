Everyone is currently focused on the next chapter of Captain America, Iron Man and more in Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel is flexing their Hollywood power again by bringing in Angelina Jolie for a future film.

Jolie will bring her talents to the forthcoming film The Eternals, which will be a part of the next phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Jolie will join the film that will highlight immortal figures and their enemies. The film will be directed by Chloe Zhao and is stated to include a “love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans.”

Details for The Eternals are currently slim, however, we will provide updates as they become available.