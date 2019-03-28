President Trump decides that the “alphabet boys” are necessary for this one.

According to a Twitter post this morning, Donald Trump calls the Jussie Smollett acquittal “outrageous” and orders the Justice Dept. to review the case.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

Neither federal agency has responded to Trump’s request, but the 36-year-old Empire actor’s lawyer Tina Glandian told The Today Show this morning, “We have nothing to be concerned about.”

Smollett was charged with sixteen counts of filing a false police report after he alleged he was assaulted in January by two masked men who shouted racist and homophobic slurs at him and donned him with a noose.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel condemned the decision, calling the exoneration a “whitewash of justice.”