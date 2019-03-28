President Trump decides that the “alphabet boys” are necessary for this one.

According to a Twitter post this morning, Donald Trump calls the Jussie Smollett acquittal “outrageous” and orders the Justice Dept. to review the case.

Neither federal agency has responded to Trump’s request, but the 36-year-old Empire actor’s lawyer Tina Glandian told The Today Show this morning, We have nothing to be concerned about.”

Smollett was charged with sixteen counts of filing a false police report after he alleged he was assaulted in January by two masked men who shouted racist and homophobic slurs at him and donned him with a noose.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel condemned the decision, calling the exoneration a “whitewash of justice.”