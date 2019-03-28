One relationship I think we can all say we are sad to see end is Big Sean and Jhene Aiko’s. There has been speculation that the pair split after the “While We’re Young” singer covered up the portrait of Sean’s face she got tatted on her left arm.

The Shaderoom posted a picture of Jhene and her studio life with the words “tonight, three new freestyles complete. 2019. Speaking truth only. You can’t control me.” Followed by three emojis. At the bottom of the picture, she wrote, “I’m feeling strangely sane today.” That’s when a fan decided to comment on the post saying “Well. Big Sean…she finna snitch.” Jhene then stepped in to clap back in a classy way.

“me and Sean are good. I’ve got tons of love from him. My next album is all freestyles where I touch on many subjects and relationships… past, present, and future. I know you all love the drama and would like to think everything I do or say is about him, but I’ve been through plenty of other things and situations that I pull inspiration from when I sit down to create a song. Have a great day.” In an interview with BBC Radio 1 Xtra, Jhene said they started off as friends because she had a man.

“We became friends the year that my brother passed. I had just met him and we worked on Beware and I’m Gonna Be. He wanted to take me out on a date. I had a boyfriend, but I still went just as a friend. I had never been courtside to a game and he’s cool. I told my boyfriend, I’m gonna go to this game.

Are you ready to hear some new music from Jhene?