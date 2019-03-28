If you have missed Kyla Pratt on your television screen you just may be in luck. Pratt has been tapped to star in a Fox comedy pilot which was inspired by a women-led auto repair shop.

Patty’s Auto is a comedy series which is still in its development stages at Fox. Right now the show only has a pilot order. Other cast members include Carra Patterson, Joanna P. Adler, Sarah Levy, and Paola Lazaro. According to Variety, the show was inspired by Patrice Banks’ Girls Auto Clinic which is an auto repair shop with all female mechanics. The project is described as an ensemble comedy centering on Patty who is played by Cara Patterson and the women who work for her.

Pratt is set to play Tiny, Patty’s younger sister on her dad’s side. Tiny’s job is to give manicures at the nail station inside of the shop.

Pratt is most known for her role as Penny Proud on The Disney Channel show, The Proud Family. She is also known for her role on the UPN series, One On One. Pratt also starred in Love & Basketball and the stage play production of Set It Off.