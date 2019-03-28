Salt-N-Pepa are one of the most acclaimed and successful acts in the history of Hip-Hop. Since their debut in 1985, they have been making their voices heard as leading ladies in the male-dominated genre of rap music. With classic songs like “Push It,” “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “Express Yourself,” “Shoop,” and “Whatta Man,” and many more, they have solidified their place in Hip-Hop history. Now it is reported that Salt-N-Pepa will bring their story to the small screen.

According to Variety, Salt-N-Pepa’s life story will be the subject of a miniseries on Lifetime. The scripted Salt-N-Pepa will show the rise of Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton from struggling rappers in Queens to the peak of their ’90s popularity and will feature the duo’s music. Fellow ground-breaking MC Queen Latifah is listed as an executive producer on the project.

Along with Queen Latifah, James, Denton, Jesse Collins, and Shakim Compere are executive producers. Andy Hume, Dionne Harmon, and James “Jimmy” Maynes are co-exec producers.

There is no word yet on when the series will air and details of who will have the honor of playing Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton have not been released. Details about the series are still in the beginning stages.