Offset his holding down his wife Cardi B in the midst of her drugging controversy. The Father of 4 rapper held down the “Please Me” creator with an image of the two enjoying a vacation. ”Ride or die forever. Love you no matter what’s going on I love you best mother and hustler I know.”

If you missed it, a #SurvivingCardiB hashtag hit social media after an old video of Cardi B detailing practices of drugging and robbing men hit the net. The controversy has ranged from possibly being canceled to comparisons of sexual abusers like Bill Cosby. In a statement, Cardi just stated she is living her truth.

“I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make. living. I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my shit,” Cardi wrote.

Check out the Instagram post from her hubby Offset below.