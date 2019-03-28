Offset his holding down his wife Cardi B in the midst of her drugging controversy. The Father of 4 rapper held down the “Please Me” creator with an image of the two enjoying a vacation. ”Ride or die forever. Love you no matter what’s going on I love you best mother and hustler I know.”
If you missed it, a #SurvivingCardiB hashtag hit social media after an old video of Cardi B detailing practices of drugging and robbing men hit the net. The controversy has ranged from possibly being canceled to comparisons of sexual abusers like Bill Cosby. In a statement, Cardi just stated she is living her truth.
“I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make. living. I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my shit,” Cardi wrote.
Check out the Instagram post from her hubby Offset below.
View this post on Instagram
RIDE OR DIE FOREVER LOVE YOU NO MATTER WHATS GOING ON I LOVE YOU BEST MOTHER AND HUSTLER I KNOW