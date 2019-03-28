Before this current Golden State Warriors’ dynasty, there was a formidable trio in the ’90s known as “Run TMC”. Run TMC consistent of Basketball Hall of Famers Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond, and Tim Hardaway.

Hardaway is the only player to have not been given the honor. In a recent interview, Hardaway explains that he believes it’s due to his comments about gay people back in 2007.

“Well, you know, the reason I’m not in is because of what I said in 2007 about gay people,” Hardaway said according to ESPN via Hoops Hype. “That’s why I’m not in right now, and I understand it. I hurt a lot of people’s feelings and it came off the wrong way and it was really bad of me to say that. Since then, I’ve turned a wrong into a right. My parents used to always tell me, ‘If you do something wrong, look it in the eye. Don’t back down from it and be scared of it. Go make it right and make people understand that you made a mistake.'”

Hardaway had a decorated 13-year career that featured five All-Star appearances. He averaged 17.7 points and 8.2 assists per game and spawned one of the most legendary crossovers in NBA history.

Hardaway says he has learned from his mistakes and changed his ways.

