Usher is definitely on the lowkey grinding. He went on Instagram live recently to tease new music and it sounds like he is working on magic with Jermaine Dupri.

Just one day after the IG Live, the R&B superstar posted a picture of him sitting in JD’s studio and there’s a dry erase board in the background that reads, ‘Confessions 2.’ The caption read, “Dis what yall want…” It can possibly be a soon-to-be tracklist but it was enough to make fans go wild.

The original Confessions album propelled Usher’s career and solidified him as one of the greats of his time. The album spawned hits like “Burn,” “Yeah!” and the single of the same name. It moved 1.1 million copies during its first week alone, and eventually went on to become the second-highest selling album of the ’00s.

The “Moving Mountains” singer is set to grace the stage at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival in April. Do you think we’ll get the Confessions sequel before then?