Ying Yang Twins Want to Do a Collaboration With T.I.

The Ying Yang Twins are some of the definitive voices of the 2000s era. Which explains their spot on the New Millennium Tour.

The duo sat down exclusively with Two Bees TV and revealed that they have a new album in the works called, New Generation: No Batteries Included.

When asked if there were any artists from the new generation they collaborated with, the duo responded, “no, not yet.”

“I’ve let a couple of the young artists hear some of the music and although they got their thing they’re doing when they heard what we’re doing they be like this, ‘OG y’all finna do us like that?'”

However, the pair did reveal that they would love to do a collaboration with T.I. since they never got the chance to when they were both in their primes.

Check out the video in its entirety below.