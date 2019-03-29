This week, adidas Originals celebrated their highly anticipated April Nite Jogger release through a limited run of Nite Goods collectibles. Through pop-up activations in New York City, the brand allowed a select number of the public to get their hands on a custom Nite Jogger storybook, Go To Bed, Sneakerhead and its teddy bear counterpart, NiteBear who offers words of encouragement voiced by the comedian Eric Andre.

On Monday, April 1st, the three stripes brand will launch a Nite Goods sweepstakes—the final chance for individuals to secure a full Nite Goods set that will include a pair of April release Nite Joggers, a copy of Go to Bed, Sneakerhead, and NiteBear. Sweepstakes entries can be submitted via www.adidas.com/us/nitegoods beginning Monday, April 1st from 9:00 AM ET, through until Monday, April 8th at 12:00 AM ET.

Keep eyes on adidas Originals social for more intel.

