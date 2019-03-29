BAPE teams up with past collaborator DC Comics for another capsule collection, rejoining after 12 years to bring the superheroes back to streetwear again.

While the initial collab focused on Justice League faves Batman, Superman, The Flash and Wonder Woman, only the former two made it into this round of apparel. Standouts are surprisingly Batman’s portion of the drop, especially the “pointed ear” zip-up hoodie (seen above) that pays homage to Adam West’s OG grey suit from the 1961 Batman TV series. Other hoodie options utilize a split design with BAPE’s signature 1ST CAMO, available in red, black and blue. Superman sees a smaller part of the set, with hoodies (sans the horns) in solid grey, black and a 1ST CAMO/blue combo. Coaches jackets and T-shirts make up the rest of the offering, and it definitely looks like Gotham City takes the crown overall.

Cop the BAPE x DC Comics collection beginning Saturday (March 30) at all BAPE locations and online. See the full set below:



Images: BAPE