The City of Chicago and the Chicago Police Department intend on suing actor Jussie Smollett if he does not pay the $130K for the cost of the investigation into his allegations that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime.

The letter from the police demanded, “immediate payment of the $130,106.15 expended on overtime hours in the investigation of this matter.”

The letter says, “If the amount is not timely paid, the Department of Law may prosecute you for making a false statement to the City.”

Chicago PD is also very adamant about the fact that the city wholeheartedly believes that the 36-year old Empire actor’s story was totally false.

“On January 29, 2019, you made a police report in which you falsely claimed that two men had attacked you while yelling racial and homophobic slurs.” It continues, “Ultimately, the Chicago police investigation revealed that you knowingly filed a false police report and knowingly orchestrated your own attack.”