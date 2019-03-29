Singer Ciara has announced that she will be releasing a new album after taking a four-year hiatus to enjoy her life as a mother to two children and a wife to Russell Wilson.

The “Level Up” singer took to Twitter recently to announce her album and promote her next single. She tweeted out “Download and stream my new single #ThinkinBoutYou TONIGHT at 9 pm pst/12am est and while you are at it… preorder my 7th studio album #BeautyMarks available everywhere May 10th!”

Earlier this year the singer released her single “Greatest Love” under her record label Beauty Marks Entertainment. The song is a dedication to her husband Russell Wilson and how the love he has given her is the greatest love.

Are you looking forward to Ciara’s upcoming album?