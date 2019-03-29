Warmer days are slowly approaching so that means it’s time to stock up on makeup products that will keep you glowing throughout the summer.

Rihanna is planning on keeping her foot on our necks this season with her newest collection of bronzers to the Fenty Beauty family titled Sun Stalk’r. In a tweet, the makeup line says that it took Rihanna over two years to develop the perfect bronzer that brings out the right pigments for natural warmth and glow on all skin tones.

The bronzer will come in eight different shades and is described as long wear, transfer resistant bronzing powder. It is also super smooth, creamy, and easy to blend. Recently Fenty Beauty added the color Trophy Wife, which is a fan favorite highlighter to their body lava collection.

The Sun Stalk’r bronzers will be available April 5th on Fenty Beauty’s website and Sephora and will retail for $30.

Bronzer isn’t one shade fits all! It took @rihanna over 2 years to develop the perfect bronzer that brings out the right pigments for a natural warmth and glow on all skin tones!#SUNSTALKRBRONZER comes in 8 shades of a smooth soft-matte powder formula that adds instant warmth 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r60rZPQCn8 — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) March 28, 2019



