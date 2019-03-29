Allowing us to always keep up with the times in style, Casio G-SHOCK is adding a set of fresh colorways to its G-Carbon series that will give the GA2000 watch an unparalleled boost in strength thanks to its Carbon Core Guard Structure.

The new colorways arriving for Spring 2019 include a yellow GA2000-1A9, bright blue GA2000-1A2 and red GA2000E-4. An outdoors-inspired range of hues rounds out the other half, offering a navy GA2000-2A, olive green GA2000-3A and khaki GA2000-5A. The common thread they all share is the Carbon Core Guard as mentioned above, boasting a carbon fiber reinforced resin case, large stainless-steel buttons and a thin case back that gives it a lightweight feel. Those that like to get custom crazy will also appreciate the interchangeable bands, which come available as traditional resin, Velcro, Cordura or cloth. Packed in with all the classic features as well, from water resistance and 5 daily alarms to a full auto calendar, these new watches provide everything you love about the popular G-SHOCK series with a few extra perks that will definitely give your spring style a vibrant boost.

Casio G-SHOCK’s new additions to the G-Carbon Series will debut with the GA2000-1A9 and GA2000-1A2, both dropping this April for $130 USD. The GA2000-2A, GA2000-3A and GA2000-5A will retail for $130 USD when they drop on May, along with the limited-edition red resin GA2000E-4 for $160 USD that also includes additional black resin and green cloth bands. Expect them to drop at select jewelers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and online.