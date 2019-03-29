After giving us a cool collab with adidas Originals earlier this year, Japan-based retailer Have a Good Time is now linking up with Reebok for a clean take on the Aztrek for Spring 2019.

White and light grey balance out perfectly on the upper, with both colorways forming a crisp two-tone construction that’s only interrupted by red co-branding on the tongue and side panel. The black midsole adds another stark color element, giving off a final touch that would easily give these “bred” status if we were talking about another brand. Overall, all the elements come together here to create an impressive collaboration that stands out due to its minor-yet-effective detailing.

The Have A Good Time x Reebok Aztrek is expected to drop on April 12 for $120 USD. Take a closer look below:



Source: Sneaker News