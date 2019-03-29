Lil Kim Announces Her Latest Album to Be Released in May

After a long time away, Brooklyn’s finest Lil Kim is preparing released a new album in May.

The “Lighters Up,” rapper announced on Twitter this week that she’ll release 9, her first new album since 2005’s The Naked Truth, on May 17.

Drip Too Hard 💧 | #GoAwff Video out Friday 🎥 | New Album “9” drops May 17th 💿 pic.twitter.com/FjPM47dEbo — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) March 26, 2019

The announcement comes after she released her newest sing “Go Awf” in February. Although Kim has dropped mixtapes in that time, including 2016’s “Lil Kim Season,” 9 will be her first official album release in over 14 years.

Without question, Lil Kim one of the most successful female emcees of all time. Her proactive persona paved the way for others to follow such as Trina, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Kash Doll, Leemazing, and many more. She, Missy Elliott and Nicki Minaj are the only female rappers to have released at least three platinum-certified albums.

Kim burst on the scene in 1995 on Junior Mafia’s Conspiracy Theory. In 1996, Kim dropped her classic debut album Hard Core which went on to sell over five million records. Her first two singles, “No Time” and the remix version of “Crush on You” both went to Top 20 on the Billboard charts.

Her sophomore LP, The Notorious K.I.M. was released in 2000 and sold over five million copies. Her next two albums La Belle Mafia and The Naked Truth both were multi-platinum LP’s.