Lil Wayne looks to have all his tax issues behind him after paying $14 million to the IRS. The Blast details the large payment took care of two liens that were held against Tha Carter V creator.

Weezy F Baby was stated to have missed a tax payment in 2011, which totaled $7,341,399.07, in addition to another $6,853,545 that was to be paid in 2012. The total of $14,194,944.84 has now been cleared.

Wayne’s next focus appears to back to the music as he will be at festivals this summer like Lollapalooza and also rumors are swirling of a joint project with former go-to producer Mannie Fresh.