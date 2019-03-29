Most of you do not remember, but Freaknik was probably craziest experience young Black kids ever could have imagined. Originally organized by a group of students from the AUC (Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta University and Morris Brown), this picnic gone wild was basically Mardi Gras mixed with Hood Block Parties and a dash of Ace of Diamonds. And the news just came in, Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke, is bringing the ultimate “shake that @zz” back to the “A” where it belongs. Let’s see if he can make this party comparable to the one that many of a Hip-Hopper from all over the country ventured south to partake in.

On a post sneakily dropped on The Shaderoom’s Instagram, Uncle Luke made this announcement with Da Brat, Project Pat and Lil’ Scrappy. But in the description, the line-up consisted of a hodge podge of 90’s acts that we are sure used to kill at the legendary party back in the day. It is without a doubt they will bring the same fire in 2019.

To be held, Saturday June 22nd at Cellairis Lakewood Amphitheatre, already confirmed are acts like Bun B, Foxy Brown, Twista, and Kilo Ali. Organizers are expecting over 18,000 people to show up in Atlanta, shutting down the streets like the did in 1994.

Check out Uncle Luke as he breaks the news to fans:

Many not only thank God that social media was not around back then (or some of your favorite politicians would not be in office), but also don’t believe that the energy of the original Freaknik can be recreated. For all of you young ones that have no idea what this is all about, check out this documentary for a quick tutorial on the biggest freak nasty party of the century. Yes… your mother probably was right there… doing the “Atlanta slide” in a thong.