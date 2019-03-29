Already receiving a 30th Anniversary Pack that dropped earlier this month, the New Balance 1500 is getting shown even more love with a new colorway that adds extra emphasis to the classic NB logo.

This slightly more refined M1500 opts for a signature grey hue, but it’s the detailing that sets this colorway apart from anything you may have seen in the past. New Balance takes a few of its most recognizable logos, including the signature font logo, Union Jack flag and NB fusion logo, and works them into the upper by utilizing the popular all-over print style. Each etching is done in a navy hue, which ultimately keeps things cohesive, and overall makes the sneaker model look like it got treated to a pretty dope ink job from toe to heel.

Cop the New Balance M1500NBG starting tomorrow (March 30) for $180 USD. Get a better look at the details below: