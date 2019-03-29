Walking Dead actress Sonequa Martin-Green is in casting for the of the new version of the 1996 classic movie Space Jam. Martin-Green in negotiations to join the cast as Lebron’s wife.

Along with James and his partner Maverick the movie will be produced by the creator of Random Acts Of Flyness, Terence Nance and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

According to Variety, rumors of a Space Jam follow up first emerged in 2015 when James and SpringHill signed a content creation deal with Warner Bros. Production

Although a title for the film has not been released, production will begin this summer during James’ NBA off-season.

The new Space Jam will still include Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes gang teaming up with James on the court to battle. The film is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021.